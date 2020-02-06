Martinsville woman dies after being hit by a Prius

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 52-year-old Martinsville woman died after being hit by a car while trying to cross a street on Wednesday evening.

Police said that Donna Day Spencer was trying in the 300 block of Fayette Street when she tried to cross the road at about 6:25 p.m., but was hit by a 2014 Toyota Prius.

She was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and then to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she died.

Investigators and officers processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

The case remains under investigation by the Martinsville Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about this accident is asked to contact Lt. S. E. Hines at 276-638-8751.