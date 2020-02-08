Police investigating two bodies found in median of highway in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is conducting a suspicious death investigation in Halifax County.

Just before 3 Saturday morning, Virginia State Police was called to the scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash. A Nissan Maxima was found in the median of Route 58 in the Turbeville community. Two deceased individuals were found laying on the ground in the median near the Nissan.

The remains of the adult male and female are being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. State police is still working to identify the individuals and notify their next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or to email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.