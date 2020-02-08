Search underway for 77-year-old Danville woman with Alzheimer’s

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing woman from the Danville area.

77-year-old Doris Moore has Alzheimer’s and was last seen in the Schoolfield area, according to the Danville Police Department. She was reported missing on Friday evening.

Moore left home in a white 2002 Toyota Sienna van with Virginia tags ‘JYC-3440,’ according to Danville police.

Police say Moore frequents Ruben’s Restaurant and Anglers Park in Danville.

Moore is five feet, four inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pants, a white blouse with grey stripes and possibly a sweater.

City officials say given the flooding and plummeting temperatures, this is a dire and “very dangerous” situation.

Anything with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Danville Police Department.