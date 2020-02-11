Assault weapons ban passes in Virginia House of Delegates

Richmond, Va. – The Virginia House of Delegates passed a version of an assault weapons ban on Tuesday.

House Bill 961 prohibits any person from importing, selling, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, possessing, or transporting an assault firearm. It also includes restricting certain magazine sizes.

The legislation would make a violation a Class 6 felony.

The vote Tuesday was 51-48. Not all Democrats supported the legislation.

The bill, which was introduced by Democratic Delegate Mark Levine from House District 45, will now go to the Senate where a version of the assault weapons ban failed in committee earlier this session.

