63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

63ºF

Local News

Assault weapons ban passes in Virginia House of Delegates

Includes restricting certain magazine sizes

Margaret Kreger, Assistant News Director

Tommy Lopez, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: general assembly, assault weapons, richmond
Richmond
Richmond (WSLS)

Richmond, Va. – The Virginia House of Delegates passed a version of an assault weapons ban on Tuesday.

House Bill 961 prohibits any person from importing, selling, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, possessing, or transporting an assault firearm. It also includes restricting certain magazine sizes.

The legislation would make a violation a Class 6 felony.

The vote Tuesday was 51-48. Not all Democrats supported the legislation.

The bill, which was introduced by Democratic Delegate Mark Levine from House District 45, will now go to the Senate where a version of the assault weapons ban failed in committee earlier this session.

Hear from local lawmakers on this tonight starting on 10 News at 5:00.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: