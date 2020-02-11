On hold: State senators kill legislative immunity proposal

RICHMOND, Va. – Changes to state legislators’ immunity from certain criminal charges will have to wait another year.

A senate rules committee voted Friday to halt legislation that would revise the state constitution, which currently gives state legislators immunity from non-felony criminal charges while the General Assembly is in session and 15 days before and after the session ends.

The proposed change was brought up after Del. Chris Hurst was stopped last month on suspicion of driving drunk, but was not arrested and was allowed to keep driving.