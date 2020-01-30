Christiansburg police to launch internal investigation after Del. Chris Hurst traffic stop

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After controversy arose regarding Sunday’s traffic stop of Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst, the Christiansburg Police Department is taking a closer look at what happened.

Authorities say Hurst was pulled over by an officer around 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits.

The officer said he saw Hurst’s car swerve across the right side fog-line several times and drive over the speed limit for a short period of time.

The Police Department announced Thursday that an internal investigation has been initiated regarding the stop.

This investigation will be completed within 30 days, according to a town spokeswoman.

Below is the full statement from the Police Department announcing the investigation: