What’s News Today: road work, superintendent search

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salem School Board could vote to award the contract for Salem High School renovations to G & H Contracting. The $26.3 million project will bring new classrooms, roof renovations and better security. Work is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a budget retreat today. Council will get a look at projected revenue and proposed expenditures for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1st. City leaders will also talk about workforce trends.

The firm, hired to help look for the next superintendent of Roanoke City Schools, will hold a public meeting tonight. Consultants with McPherson & Jacobson will will talk with parents, staff and PTA members about the qualities they want to see in the next superintendent. You can give your feedback tonight at 7 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

Governor Northam’s Commission on African American History Education will hold a listening session in Roanoke today. The commission looking at ways to strengthen African American history education and Virginia history education standards. You can give your thoughts today at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture at 6 p.m.

Savannah Avenue, Wards Ferry Road and Melinda Drive in Lynchburg will be down to one lane starting today. Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 6th, crews will install new lines. Expect delays.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg near the Main Street Bridge. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., through February 25th, crews will work on lighting. Only one lane will be closed at a time. Work will start on the northbound side before moving to the southbound side.

The Pulaski County School Board will hold a public hearing about its budget for the next fiscal year. You can give your input tonight at 5 p.m. The board will also get an update on construction at Pulaski County Middle School.

Lighting in the Airport Road tunnel in Roanoke will be upgraded. Through March 30th, the southbound lanes will be closed as work takes place. The northbound lanes will accommodate two-way traffic. To get around the work, you can use Interstate 581, Thirlane Road or Williamson Road.

Franklin County School will look to the future. Tonight, starting at 5:45 p.m. at Franklin County High School, there’s a community forum on “What School Could Be.” Parents, expected to have children in elementary or middle school in the next several years are encouraged to attend.

You can learn about volunteer opportunities for the IRONMAN 70.3 competition. More than 1,000 volunteers are needed for the June 7th event. If you’re interested, there’s a volunteer kick-off event tonight at 6 p.m. at Starr Hill Brewery.