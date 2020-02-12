Ironman in Virginia’s Blue Ridge needs 1,500 volunteers to help with race

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ironman in Virginia’s Blue Ridge will be here soon and the call is going out for race volunteers.

On Tuesday night, Starr Hill Brewery hosted the recruitment kick-off event and people are already getting on the list.

Race organizers said they need 1,500 people to help, with jobs ranging from packet stuffing ahead of the race to helping along the course on race day.

They also said community pride through volunteerism helps show off Roanoke to the world.

“They really make the race, the racers are out there doing all their hard work but they need the support of the community, and they rely on your energy and excitement and getting them through the day, you help them transition, you help them get food, you help them stay hydrated, you’re really the face of the entire race," Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge volunteer director Sarah Klemencic said.

You can find sign up to volunteer here.

On Wednesday, race organizers will announce the bike course for the competition.