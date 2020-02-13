‘We want to give back’: Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs volunteer at local food bank

SALEM, Va. – Some local athletes are taking a timeout to give back to their community.

Members of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team were volunteering at Feeding Southwest Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

They cleaned and sorted items in the food bank.

They had planned to do this last fall as a follow up to a food drive they held, but their schedules didn’t work out.

“We realize how lucky we are to live our dream and do what we love to do every day. We wake up and we literally are so happy and we’re so privileged," goaltender Henry Dill said. "We want to give back to the people who aren’t as privileged.”

He said Wednesday was not his first time volunteering with the nonprofit and it will not be his last either.