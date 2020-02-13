Weather causes road closures, power outages, landslides across southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Weather in the region has caused all sorts of problems, including road closures, landslides and power outages.

Heavy rain caused multiple landslides in southwest Virginia, forcing some to evacuate.

Mud flowed down a hill and even forced one person’s home to slide off its foundation in Buchanan County.

One woman who lives near one of the landslides says it the worst she’s ever seen.

“I’ve lived here for 14 years. I’ve never seen this this bad, never," said Jacqueline Hurley, who lives near landslide.

“Record rainfall tends to show us features we never knew existed before. When these events happen, heavy rainfalls like that, we go into emergency mode," said Tara Kesterson, with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

This is the second landslide in a week associated with abandoned mines. In both cases, mines filled with water.

The department of mines, minerals and energy dug ditches to redirect the water.

Meanwhile, in Southside, several hundred Appalachian Power customers are without power Thursday morning.

According to the AEP outage map, around 510 customers are without power in Henry County.

The company says the outage is equipment related, and power is estimated to return around 1 p.m.