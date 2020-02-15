Roanoke gym supports WSLS effort to help Special Olympics
Brickhouse Crossfit holds fundraising workout
ROANOKE, Va. – A local gym is supporting the effort by WSLS to raise money for Special Olympics.
Saturday morning, Brickhouse Crossfit in Roanoke held a fundraising workout.
All month, 10 News has been raising money to participate in the New River Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.
So far, we’ve raised over $4,000 and more than $26,000 has been raised overall by participants.
“We love to help our community, so when we’ve got an opportunity to support a good cause and support the community as a whole around Roanoke, it’s great. That’s one of the pieces of our mission,” Brickhouse Crossfit owner Ryan Robertson said.
The plunge takes place Feb. 22 at Bisset Park in Radford.
