Roanoke gym supports WSLS effort to help Special Olympics

ROANOKE, Va. – A local gym is supporting the effort by WSLS to raise money for Special Olympics.

Saturday morning, Brickhouse Crossfit in Roanoke held a fundraising workout.

All month, 10 News has been raising money to participate in the New River Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

So far, we’ve raised over $4,000 and more than $26,000 has been raised overall by participants.

“We love to help our community, so when we’ve got an opportunity to support a good cause and support the community as a whole around Roanoke, it’s great. That’s one of the pieces of our mission,” Brickhouse Crossfit owner Ryan Robertson said.

The plunge takes place Feb. 22 at Bisset Park in Radford.