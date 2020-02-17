Volunteers step up for Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. – Local volunteers are stepping up to help out families in need.

On Monday, some members of the WSLS 10 team volunteered at Feeding Southwest Virginia in Salem.

The food bank feeds the hungry through partner programs that cover 26 counties and nine cities.

Since 10 News reported last week that the organization was in desperate need of volunteers, efforts have skyrocketed.

More than twice the number of volunteers signed up to fill out February compared to the average month.

“I’m just as happy as I can be about it," James Andrews said, laughing. “I just thank the Roanoke Valley, Channel 10 for putting it out, because people are going to have food on their table."

Anyone who wants to volunteer to help get food to families in need can contact Feeding Southwest Virginia. The organization says it still needs to fill time slots in March.