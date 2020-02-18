75-year-old woman dies in South Boston house fire

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Firefighters found the body of a 75-year-old woman as they were working to extinguish a house fire in South Boston on Tuesday.

The 911 came in at 11:41 a.m. for a house fire at 1929 Crawley Ave.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Authorities say Carolyn Edmonson’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The house was declared a total loss after the heavy fire damage, according to police.

Virginia State Police’s Bomb and Arson Unit is assisting South Boston police in the investigation to determine the fire’s cause and origin.