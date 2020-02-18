Virginia bands compete in Roanoke for a chance to perform at LOCKN’ Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of the best bands in Virginia are facing off to play at LOCKN’ Festival in June.

LOCKN’ Festival is an annual music festival that happens in Arrington, Virginia.

This year’s lineup features John Mayer, Phil Lesh, David Crosby, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Brandi Carlile, Mike Gordan, Leon Bridges and many more.

Bands across the commonwealth are participating in Rockn’ to Lockn’ live playoffs for a chance to perform on the same stage as those big names.

This is how it works: there’s a total of 16 bands, four play at one of four venues across Virginia including Roanoke.

Anthony Wayne Vibe, The Jared Stout Band, Mad Iguanas and The Ryan Greer Band will perform at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke on Friday night.

Each band will have 45 minutes to perform and at the very end the audience votes for a winner.

Other playoff locations include Washington D.C., Richmond and Charlottesville. Each winner from the playoffs will go head-to-head in a finale Saturday April 25th at Sprint Pavilion in Downtown Charlottesville.

5 Points Music Sanctuary and Foundation’s founder Tyler Godsey said, “The winner is chosen by the audience which it’s a great way for people to come in and not just be part of what acts go to Lockn’ but also coming to support their favorite bands people will come in from all over Southwest Virginia.”

Hosting this playoff has special meaning to the music sanctuary.

“For our local acts and regional talent to come here and perform their music on stage and to do what they do and be able to go at Lockn’ it’s just a great honor for us,” said Godsey.

