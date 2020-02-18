What’s News Today, second amendment, property values

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council will get a briefing today on the Wasena Bridge. Last week, we got a look at what the bridge could look like. It's expected to feature overlook spots, wider bike lanes, and accent lighting under the bridge. Demolition of the old bridge is expected to start next year.

Vinton Town Council will get an update on real estate values. The 2020 assessment shows values went up nearly four percent in the town. The average home increased more than four percent with commercial going up nearly three percent. The median sales price for a home was $215,000 last year, the highest in a decade.

Total Action for Progress holds its annual Black History Month Celebration today. The organization is exploring the contribution of Roanoke’s black communities and the contributions made to the railroads.

Lynchburg City Council will meet in closed session today. It will meet with legal counsel about a proposed contract with a consultant. That consultant will help in the search for the next city manager. Current city manager Bonnie Svrcek announced she will retire later this year.

A subcommittee for the Lynchburg education task force will meet today. The Programming and Collaboration opportunities Subcommittee will meet at 6 p.m. At Extra Solutions Staffing on Oakley Avenue.

Middle and high school students will get to explore difference career paths today at Rockbridge CareerFest. Students will get a hands-on look at careers in manufacturing, healthcare, information technology and more. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center, Virginia Career Works will meet with adults who are looking to advance their careers.

Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley holds its annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance for People with disabilities. Hundreds of people, along with their caregivers will take part, enjoying a night of dinner and dancing. This is the 35th year for the event.

Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth will be in Richmond today and tomorrow. They will be talking to lawmakers about issues affecting their offices. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said in a letter that he’s concerned about proposed gun laws. 10 News Reporter Tommy Lopez will be in Richmond today. He continues our coverage of the General Assembly session tonight starting at 5 p.m.

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline holds a town hall today in Lexington. He’ll be talking to you about issues that are important. Today’s meeting runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lexington Community Center.

One of the men, charged in connection to the murder of a Danville teen, will be in court today for a pre-trial hearing. Police say Justin Jones was arrested in Caswell County, North Carolina last March. Family members say 17 year-old Hakeem King was gunned down outside a home on Arnett Boulevard.