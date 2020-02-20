Carvin’s Cove water to be used in Luke Bryan beer collaboration
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two Lane brewing company announced a new collaboration for its beer that will feature ingredients from the Roanoke Valley.
According to the company’s website, the beer will use homegrown two-row barley and water from Carvin’s Cove.
The Luke Bryan collaboration is Two Lane American Golden Lager. It will be brewed at the Ballast Point facility in Daleville.
As we’ve reported, Ballast Point shut down its taproom and restaurant in Sept. 2019.
