Carvin’s Cove water to be used in Luke Bryan beer collaboration

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two Lane brewing company announced a new collaboration for its beer that will feature ingredients from the Roanoke Valley.

According to the company’s website, the beer will use homegrown two-row barley and water from Carvin’s Cove.

“We don’t have to go far for our water source. Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western Virginia, our water comes from Carvin’s Cove, a reservoir fed by rainfall that drains from the surrounding watershed within a 12,700 acre natural reserve. This oasis supplies crisp, clean drinking water for people miles around, and is a key ingredient in each can of Two Lane.” Two Lane Brewing Company

The Luke Bryan collaboration is Two Lane American Golden Lager. It will be brewed at the Ballast Point facility in Daleville.

As we’ve reported, Ballast Point shut down its taproom and restaurant in Sept. 2019.