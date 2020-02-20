Round Town: Dinosaurs, music

ROANOKE, Va. – Jurassic Quest returns to the Berglund Center this weekend. More than 80 life size dinosaurs exhibits will be set up, as well as the new “Ancient Oceans,” featuring pre-historic sea dwellers. The family fun runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $22.

The Jefferson Choral Society presents “More Chart Toppers of the Past.” Enjoy memorable favorites, including I’m a Believer, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Moon River and more. It’s Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre. Tickets start at $26.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine performs in Blacksburg. Tickets start at $40 with students and those under 18 getting in for $10. The performance begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center.