TODAY spotlights Woodruff’s Store Cafe and Pie Shop’s iconic history

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Woodruff’s Store Cafe and Pie Shop is known for more than just sweet desserts. The family business’ history goes back more than 150 years.

10 News introduced you to the shop in November 2019 as they prepared for their busiest Thanksgiving yet. Now the family excited to share their pies and history with the masses.

For 30 years, James and Mary Fannie Woodruff operated the building as a country store. James Woodruff built the store with his own hands. It closed in 1983.

In 1998, the couple’s youngest daughter Angie Scott opened the store back up, but as a pie shop. Since then, her and her two sisters, Darnell and Darnett have been baking delicious pies and sandwiches for Amherst County and surrounding areas.

The shop sits on the land of Scott’s great-grandfather, Wyatt Woodruff, a former slave, blacksmith and had the first business owned by a black person.

In honor of Black History month, Al Roker visited the shop to hear more of the Woodruff family’s amazing story.

10 News reporter Megan Woods sat down with the family to find out what it means to them to share their story nationally.