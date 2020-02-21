What’s News Today: future of education, dinosaurs

ROANOKE, Va. – Salem City Council will hold a special meeting today and tomorrow. It will discuss the Assistant City Manager position. The position was vacated when Jay Taliaferro was promoted to City Manager.

The Salem VA Medical Center holds a Veterans Town Hall Meeting today. The Executive Leadership Team will be there to listen to comments and answer questions. Vietnam Veterans who have not received their 50th Anniversary commemorative pin, will receive it. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the auditorium.

Faculty, staff and students at Hollins University will get to meet the school’s next leader. Mary Dana Hinton will take over as president on August 1st. She is currently the president at the College of Saint Benedict in Minnesota.

Family and friends will remember the 18 year-old, who was shot and killed in Halifax County. Ayanna Maertens Griffin died on February 8th. She and Ntombo Bianda were found dead along Highway 58. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Gaithersburg, Md. Funeral service information is still pending.

Jurrasic Quest returns to the Berglund Center starting today. More than 80 life size dinosaurs exhibits will be set up, as well as the new “Ancient Oceans,” featuring pre-historic sea dwellers. The family fun runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on today, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $22.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine performs in Blacksburg. Tickets start at $40 with students and those under 18 getting in for $10. The performance begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center.

The future of education will be discussed today in Lynchburg. The Operations, Facilities and Consolidation Subcommitee will meet this morning at 9 a.m. at the School Administration Building. The Talent Management Subcommitee will be at 2 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor’s School.