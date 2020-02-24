Our Daily Bread Bakery brings Mardi Gras flare to Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whether you refer to it as Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras, Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro’s king cake is a celebratory treat to indulge.

It’s the bakery’s way of bringing the New Orleans Mardi Gras to Southwest Virginia.

It takes Our Daily Bread bakers two days to create a delicious king cake.

Getting the dough oven-ready is what takes the bulk of the time. Before the sheet goes into the oven, each cake is gets cream cheese and strawberry filling. Then the cakes stay in the over for 20-25 minutes.

Once out the oven, bakers drizzle icing, add green, purple and gold sprinkles then to top off, a decorative mask and Mardi Gras beads.

Our Daily Bread has been selling king cakes all month leading up to Fat Tuesday.

On Tuesday, not only will there be king cakes for sale. You’ll be able to buy beignets, po boys and a mufaletta sandwich; all are New Orleans delicacies.

Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro has locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke and Salem. For more information, click here.