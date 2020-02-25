Comcast making plans to close its store in Henry County, renew service agreement with the county

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Comcast could be closing its service center in Henry County.

At Tuesday night’s Henry County Board of Supervisors’ meeting, the board is considering a new franchise agreement with Comcast, according to county attorney George Lyle.

As part of that agreement, it is not required that Comcast maintain a customer payment, equipment exchange window.

The previous agreement, which has expired, did require a physical location.

Lyle said it was Comcast that requested that requirement because the company anticipates closing the center to the public at some point in the future.

The center would still be open for service techs and other employees.

Comcast’s agreement with the city of Martinsville, that’s also expired, does require the customer service center remain open.

The next closest Comcast Service Center to Martinsville is in Danville on Holt Garrison Parkway.