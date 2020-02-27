Orvis moves annual festival to Roanoke’s Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A new festival is coming to Roanoke, but the company behind the event is no stranger to the Star City.

Outdoor sporting goods company Orvis announced it will move its Down The Hatch Festival from Asheville to Roanoke this year.

The festival takes place on March 21 at Elmwood Park.

The festival will feature fly fishing demonstrations, short films and live music at Elmwood Park.

Orvis will divide the money from the festival between the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke’s Trout Unlimited Chapter.

“This is a validation of all of the effort that we have put into making Roanoke an outdoor town, an outdoor destination, and a place where people want to move because of the outdoor assets we have,” said Julia Boas of the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Roanoke is home to both an Orvis store and an Orvis distribution center.