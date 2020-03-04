Two dead after Pittsylvania County shooting

GRETNA, Va. – Two people are dead after a shooting in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and investigators are at the scene on West Gretna Road, across the street from the Gretna Dairy Queen.

The two people died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and have not as of this time made notifications to the next of kin.

