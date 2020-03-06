48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

48ºF

Local News

Search warrant: Two people found dead in Roanoke home Sunday were murdered

Victims found with “significant injuries”

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Murder, Crime
New details in Roanoke double homicide
New details in Roanoke double homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – More information has been released about a weekend death investigation in the Star City.

A search warrant says April Barnicoat and Eric Surface were murdered.

They were found in a home on Queen Ann Drive Sunday.

The warrant also says investigators searched one of the victims’ phones for things like call records and text messages from Feb. 28 to March 3.

Which victim’s phone was searched is not specified, but the phone was missing from the crime scene according to the warrant.

As 10 News has reported, the bodies were found when Vinton police requested a well-being check related to an abduction.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: