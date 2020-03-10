Decision on Roanoke’s next police chief just weeks away, leaders say

ROANOKE, Va. – The search for the next Roanoke city police chief is on track and could be in its final week.

City manager Bob Cowell, the man in charge of deciding who the next top cop will be, told 10 News on Monday that he will make the announcement in one to three weeks.

The top five candidates interviewed last week, according to Cowell. He says the community panel that took part had a significant impact.

One candidate is currently with the department -- interim chief Chester Smith. The other four are outside the RPD.

Cowell says the candidates represent what residents say they’re looking for.

A community survey and other input from community leaders helped inform the city as to what kind of leader residents would prefer.