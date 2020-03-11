‘It’s the original Google’: NRV Home Expo connects homeowners to local contractors

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Planning for some renovations to your home in the spring? The New River Valley Home Expo is giving you a head start on turning your home and backyard into a dream come true.

Starting this Saturday, March 14 at 9 a.m., the Christiansburg Recreational Center will be filled with dozens of New River Valley home improvement industry leaders.

Vendors will vary from contractors to landscapers to even specialty services like solar contracting.

The two-day home expo also features a silent auction and kid activities.

This year, expo organizers New River Valley Home Builders Association are adding a booth for trades education. Community colleges will be there to offer information on trade jobs programs. Another new feature will be a job board where vendors can post job any available jobs.

NRV Home Expo is Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only.

For a coupon for tickets, visit NRV Home Builders Association’s website, here.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning at Ferguson Showroom in Blacksburg with local vendors like Baseline Solar, Back to Nature Landscaping and Setter Construction about the significance of this expo and the resources it offers.