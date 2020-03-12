Some of Virginia’s Episcopal churches canceling services as coronavirus cases grow

ROANOKE, Va. – Churches that are part of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia will not be meeting for two weeks.

A message from Bishop Haynes was posted on Thursday on the diocese’s website.

Much has unfolded since I wrote to you less than 48 hours ago. Just yesterday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Major universities, including many in our own Diocese, have closed their classrooms. Employers large and small, some in our own Diocese, are directing employees to stay home and telework. Numerous dioceses, including the Dioceses of Virginia and Washington, D.C., have suspended or sharply curtailed church activity. Bishop Haynes

Haynes said that further guidance will be issued by March 26.

There our 10 churches in our viewing area effected by this decision: