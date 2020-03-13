Liberty University students to return to campus after spring break

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are set to return to campus after spring break.

At the university’s convocation Friday morning, president Jerry Falwell said students are asking to return to campus for the final six weeks of the semester.

Large gatherings will be eliminated, including convocation, which will be streamed online.

Falwell says politics may be causing some unnecessary hysteria, as opposed to reaction to the H1N1 flu.

“You didn’t see the hype in the press 24/7 like we’re seeing now. You have to wonder if there’s a political motivation behind it. We’re hopeful that’s the case. That it’s over hype and it’s not as bad as everybody thinks it is.”

Falwell said this is a fluid situation and plans could change.