35-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

GLADE HILL, Va. – Franklin County deputies are investigating after a 35-year-old man was killed during a shooting in Glade Hill Saturday evening.

According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, deputies responded to a shots fired call on Greenway Rd. just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said Jon-Matthew Sheffield was shot and killed during an altercation.

The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.