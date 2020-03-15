Snowshoe Resort closes two weeks early due to Coronavirus concerns

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Snowshoe Resort will close first thing Sunday morning until further notice, with less than 24 hours of lead time, due to the Coronavirus. The scheduled original end of the season was at the end of March, and the resort typically hosts spring and summer events, too.

Alterra Mountain Company is the Snowshoe’s parent company and said it is their duty to help fight the outbreak. It also said it’s in the best interest of its guests, employees and local communities.

Guests will be provided with refunds for hotels and other bookings during the closure period.

Read the full statement below