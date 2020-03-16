Centra banning hospital visitors, canceling non-essential surgeries, procedures

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra announced it’s increasing it measures to keep those in its hospitals safe as coronavirus spreads across Virginia.

Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Centra will prohibit visitor access at the following locations:

Lynchburg General Hospital

Virginia Baptist Hospital

Southside Community Hospital

Bedford Memorial Hospital

Gretna Emergency Department.

As part of this new policy not allowing routine visitors, there will be a few exceptions

For obstetrical patients, one visitor will be permitted

For pediatric patients, one visitor will be permitted (parent or legal guardian)

Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis

Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end of life care

Approved visitors, as well as outpatients with scheduled appointments, will be screened prior to entry

Outpatients who have scheduled appointments in the hospitals will be allowed entry.

Effective immediately, Centra is canceling all non-essential surgeries and procedures.

Procedures and conditions will continue to be performed if deemed medically necessary.

If they are considered non-essential, the cases will be postponed.

Centra is also implementing the following protocols:

Centra is restricting routine and elective follow-ups visits for patients over 70 years of age in its clinics. Patients may be contacted to move their appointments to telephone consultations to maintain medication management, prescription refills and medical follow up. (effective Tuesday March 17) This will be done at the discretion of individual practices and providers. The Dawson Inn will be closed until further notice. This is future planning for Centra in the event we need to repurpose the facility for sick patients. In addition, Centra is taking steps to eliminate self-service food and drink items in our cafeterias, replacing them with boxed lunches.

For those tho do need to go to the hospital, entry points for patients will remain as follows: