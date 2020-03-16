Central Virginia schools feed students while schools area closed

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Schools in Central Virginia are following suit with other school districts.

On Monday, Lynchburg city school buses dropped off breakfast for students at their bus stop.

In Amherst County, students picked up their lunch at their middle, elementary and high school curbs.

On Tuesday, school leaders said they’ll start serving breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Central Virginia Schools prepare lunch, breakfast for students amid COVID-19 pandemic (WSLS)

“We’re looking at getting at further out into the community for folks that might have a problem. It’s a big county. So, we’re looking at some churches, partnering with some churches and some other organizations to get food out further into the community,” Rob Arnold, superintendent, said.

Later this week, school leaders told 10 News that students who don’t have internet will pick up Chromebook to keep up with assignments.

“Starting on Wednesday with our high school students, they can come by from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursday, our middle school students will go by their schools 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and our elementary students will come out Friday,” Arnold said.