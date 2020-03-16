‘It’s a lot of help’: Roanoke County parents thankful for free school meals delivered to kids

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s effort to feed kids while schools are closed seems to be going fairly smoothly.

Meals were packed and delivered on Monday afternoon.

During the first six stops, there were only three at them, suggesting there may have been some miscommunication about what time the food would be delivered or where.

Starting Tuesday, 11 county schools, including Masons Cove Elementary School, will also have hot meals available for pick up.

At Masons Cove, 271 meals were bagged up, boxed up, loaded onto the buses and delivered to kids at their bus stops.

This is something the school district started preparing for last month.

While this is not something the school district has done before, school board chairman Don Butzer believes the district is more prepared than perhaps any other school district.

Roanoke County mother Janet Raines holds the bagged meal delivered for her family. (WSLS)

“We’ll be adjusting our policies. Whenever we need to make an improvement, we’ll do that. We have a school board that’s 100 percent behind this effort,” Butzer said.

This process of cold meal delivery to bus stops and hot meal pick up at schools will continue as long as schools are closed.

Roanoke County mother Janet Raines was very excited when she learned the school district would be delivering meals to kids for free.

“It’s hard to keep up with everything, especially for two weeks. You have to go to work and everything, so it’s a lot of money you’re paying. It’s a lot of help," Raines said after receiving meals at her daughter’s bus stop.

To sign up your child to receive either the hot or cold meals, click here.