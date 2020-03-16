Virginia SOL testing will go on despite school closures because of Coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you have been asking about SOL testing after learning all K-12 schools were shutting down until at least March 27.

10 News Anchor and Education Matters reporter Jenna Zibton took those concerns to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

In the history of SOL testing, it has never been cancelled according to department spokesman Charles Pyle.

He says they are advising school districts of the testing window, making some exceptions where needed and exploring what additional flexibility might be needed or available on the state and federal level.

Pyle says right now the U.S. Department of Education is not going to consider statewide testing waivers. Under the federal mandate of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) the following tests are required in every state:

Reading and Math in grades 3-8

Reading and Math in high school

Science in 5th grade, 8th grade and high school

Pyle says the U.S. Department of Education is providing individual school waivers depending on the circumstances.

The main testing window for math and reading Standards of Learning is April 13-June 26. Pyle says because it has been a mild winter many school districts have banked time in the school year. He also says school divisions have flexibility to push testing back. Typically, southwest Virginia schools test earlier because school starts earlier compared to the eastern part of the Commonwealth that starts after Labor Day.

Right now, Pyle says the VDOE is advising divisions to push testing back, which is what they do when we have harsh winters with many school days cancelled due to snow.

The writing testing window is from March 2-April 3 and typically 8th graders and high school juniors take those assessments. Virginia has some flexibility in those tests because they are not required by federal law and VDOE is looking at extending the current window.

SOLs cannot be given in a home environment because Pyle says they must be giving in a secure environment and through the secure state assessment system.

If you have other education concerns, questions or comments reach out to Jenna on facebook: www.facebook.com/wsls10jenna or email jzibton@wsls.com. She is working for you to get answers on what school shutdowns mean for families, teachers, and staff.