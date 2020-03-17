’Things are going to be OK’: Clifton Forge restaurant to temporarily suspend eat-in service

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – A popular Clifton Forger restaurant is making a change because of the coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, Jack Mason’s Tavern in Clifton Forge will only offer takeout or delivery service.

The full menu will be available at first, but that could eventually change, based on what people order and how much.

Co-owner Martha Atherholt said Tuesday the move is as much about being able to continue making money as it is about continuing to be a place for the community to come together.

"We want to make sure we continue to provide that quality, that place, even in a limited capacity, the confidence that people have in knowing that things are going to be OK,” said Atherholt.

Delivery service will be available for people in Clifton Forge, Longdale, Low Moor, and possibly Callaghand.