Virginia education officials request SOL testing waivers, other flexibility due to coronavirus closings

ROANOKE, Va. – State education officials are hoping to mitigate COVID-19′s impact on Virginia’s K-12 students and schools while they are closed for two weeks with “the very real possibility of a significantly longer shutdown.”

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Education needs “maximum flexibility," including relief from federal and state requirements related to testing.

While the Virginia Department of Education has already extended testing windows for all SOL assessments in all subjects, officials say they are now requesting the U.S. Department of Education consider statewide testing waivers.

“Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said it would consider issuing waivers for individual schools impacted by COVID-19," Lane said. "We are beyond that now, and ask our federal partners for a process to grant statewide relief so states and schools can focus on the health and wellbeing of students.”

Officials are reviewing state graduation regulations to “determine what steps must be taken to ensure that seniors who would otherwise graduate this spring are not denied diplomas.”

The state board is also reviewing accreditation regulations to lessen COVID-19′s impact on school accreditation ratings.

“These are extraordinary times and it would not be fair to our students, teachers, principals and other educators to have the accreditation ratings of their schools suffer next year because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Virginia Board of Education President Daniel Gecker said.

Officials urge students and parents to check the VDOE’s website for updates.