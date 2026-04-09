Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman with medical condition

Sarah Darby was last seen on Wednesday at about 3 p.m., leaving the 2600 block of Memorial Avenue.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchbug Police Department is searching for a 35-year-old woman considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Sarah Darby was last seen on Wednesday at about 3 p.m., leaving the 2600 block of Memorial Avenue.

Recommended Videos

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Lynchburg Police officers are actively searching for Darby at this time. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department non-emergency number at 434-847-1602.