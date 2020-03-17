WATCH: Gov. Northam gives a Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam addressed Virginians on Tuesday morning, giving a coronavirus update.

Gov. Northam giving a coronavirus update Gov. Ralph Northam will address Virginia on Tuesday morning, giving a coronavirus update. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

There are now 67 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 16, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

That is an increase from 52 on Monday. None of these cases are in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Northam also announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

Northam said he’s working with Attorney General Mark Herring about how to enforce this rule, but did say “I’m more about carrots than sticks,” when asked about enforcing the rule.

