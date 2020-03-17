Wythe County schools to provide students free meals during coronavirus shutdown
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County school officials want to make sure students don’t go hungry while they’re out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals will be provided to all students without charge, and children must be present to receive a meal. Food will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Students will be provided with two meals per pickup and can be picked up three times a week.
Below is the plan that the district has in place until March 27:
- Fort Chiswell High School (Monday, Wednesday and Friday — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- Bus deliveries (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Jackson Memorial Elementary School 10:30 am – 11:00 am
- New River General Store 11:45 am – 12:30 pm
- Sheffey Elementary School 10:30 am – 11:00 am
- Max Meadows Community Center 11:45 am – 12:30 pm
- Bus deliveries (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- George Wythe High School (Monday, Wednesday and Friday — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- Bus deliveries (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Northwinds Apartments 10:30 am – 10:45 am
- Wal-Mart 11:05 am – 11:20 am
- Scott Memorial Middle School 11:45 am – 12:00 pm
- Rural King 12:10 pm – 12:30 pm
- Bus deliveries (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Rural Retreat High School (Monday, Wednesday and Friday —10:30 am – 12:30 pm)
- Bus deliveries (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Speedwell Elementary School 10:30 am – 10:50 am
- Food Country 11:15 am – 11:40 am
- Williams Orchard 12:05 pm – 12:30 pm
- Bus deliveries (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.