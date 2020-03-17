Wythe County schools to provide students free meals during coronavirus shutdown

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County school officials want to make sure students don’t go hungry while they’re out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals will be provided to all students without charge, and children must be present to receive a meal. Food will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students will be provided with two meals per pickup and can be picked up three times a week.

Below is the plan that the district has in place until March 27: