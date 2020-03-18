Amherst schools launch at-home learning plan amid coronavirus closures

AMHERST, Va. – This week, Amherst County Public Schools are launching their at-home learning plan.

On Wednesday, high school students who don’t have internet access picked up a Chromebook and a flash drive pre-loaded with their assignments.

Teachers handing out the computers were wearing gloves.

School leaders said they cleaned the computers Tuesday and made sure not to touch them without protection.

Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said what’s being given is not homework, rather these assignments are designed to keep students engaged.

“If you’re a parent. It’s really important to have a time during the day that they can do this work and keep them engage so they don’t lose learning that’s already been acquired in the past four, five months of school,” said Arnold.

Families who have internet access can find the assignments on the school’s website.

Middle and elementary school students will pick up their Chromebook on Thursday and Friday.