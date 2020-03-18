At home with the kids? These 10 tips from a homeschooling professional will help

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Many parents are not only working from home, but teaching from home as well as schools are closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Vera Wilson, the director of The Road Less Traveled Home School Academy, has the top 10 tips she gives parents who are new to homeschooling.

For parents, she said the ultimate goal is to teach them how to fall in love with learning.

1 - Find the best hours for learning

It’s important to have school while your child’s brain is awake and his or her body is still. People learn best at different times of the day.

2 - Balance learning and movement

Younger children learn better with a cycle of 20 minutes of instruction followed by 15 minutes of movement. Older children need 15 minutes of movement after 45 minutes of instruction.

3 - Take learning outside

For fun, put a hula hoop in the grass and study what you find in the circle.

4 - Return to the basics

Spend time playing board games and creating crafts

5 - Cook together

This is a great way for children to learn math and science as they practice fractions and make measurements.

6 - Set the day’s tone

The caretaker sets the tone of the day. As the saying goes, “If momma ain’t happy, ain’t no body happy.” It rings true with homeschooling. If you’re miserable, your children will be also.

7 - Morning start-over is okay

It’s okay to send everyone back to their rooms and regroup in 15 minutes if the day gets off to a crabby start.

8 - Aim for fond memories

Kids will remember this time. Aim to have them remember it fondly.

9 - Be ritualistic together

Establish a routine together for the day. That may include quiet time in the morning, a mid-day dance party, afternoon tea and sunset walks.

10 - Create fun assignments

Throw paper with dollar amounts in a hat, have your children draw and plan a week-long vacation for the whole family with it. It allows them to manage money, be creative and perform research.