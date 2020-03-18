No child goes hungry, meals and free books delivered by bus in Giles County

Ensuring no child goes hungry, Wednesday, Giles County Public Schools began delivering meals by bus to kids bus stops.

Starting March 18, the school system will deliver two breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and three on Wednesdays using limited bus routes. Some items must be heated, most are shelf stable items.

In addition to meals, Open Book of the New River Valley donated free books that were added into bags.

The food delivery began this week alongside the county’s efforts to open three drive-thru feeding sites at Giles High School, Narrows High School and Eastern Elementary Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Children must be present to receive the meals. School nutritionist Christy Lawson said nearly 500 kids showed up to the county’s three feeding sites Monday, and they expect that number to double Wednesday.