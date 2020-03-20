Franklin County has its first confirmed coronavirus case

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman in her 60s is the first case of coronavirus in Franklin County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

While the initial release from the West Piedmont District only confirmed she lived within the district, Robert Parker with the health department later confirmed to 10 News that she lives in Franklin County.

She is currently isolated at home and monitoring her health. To protect patient privacy, no further information will be provided.

“The Virginia Department of Health and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities and across the Commonwealth,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., interim director, West Piedmont Health District. “We work to identify potential contacts of each case, assess their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures, as needed.”