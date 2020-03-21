Amherst County man in his 30s is Central Virginia’s first coronavirus case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The coronavirus continues to spread across Virginia.

On Friday evening, the Virginia Department of Health announced that the Central Virginia Health District has its first case of the coronavirus, an Amherst County man in his 30s.

At this time, he is isolated at home and monitoring his health.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., director, Central Virginia Health District. “We all have a responsibility, a duty and an opportunity to take the simple and effective steps to protect ourselves and those around us.”