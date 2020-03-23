All public bathrooms along Blue Ridge Parkway now closed

ROANOKE, Va. – In an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, you may have to start going in the woods if you’re driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Starting Monday, all public restroom facilities on the Blue Ridge Parkway are now closed until further notice.

Also, the Paul Wolfe Appalachian Trail Shelter near Afton, Virginia is closed.

Backcountry campers and A.T. thru-hikers with reservations for that shelter are authorized to use a tent outside of it to provide for social distancing.

We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

Both the Blue Ridge Parkway itself and park trails will remain open to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, where not otherwise closed.