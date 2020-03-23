What’s open right now? A list of what’s ‘essential’ vs. ‘non-essential’

ROANOKE, Va. – After Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a statewide closure of certain non-essential businesses and K-12 schools, many are left wondering which businesses fall under the “essential” or “non-essential” categories.

Here’s a breakdown of what will be open and closed during the statewide order, which is in effect starting Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Essential retail businesses (these will stay open):

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations

Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers

Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology

Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities

Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers

Lawn and garden equipment retailers

Beer, wine, and liquor stores

Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores

Retail located within healthcare facilities

Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions

Pet stores and feed stores

Printing and office supply stores

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Any brick-and-mortar retail business not listed above must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment, adhere to social distancing recommendations, sanitize common surfaces, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities, according to Governor Northam’s office.

Non-essential recreation and entertainment businesses (required to close starting at 11:59 PM on Tuesday):

Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers

Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities

Beauty salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart

Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.

Restaurants and on-site alcohol establishments:

All dining and “congregation areas” in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services.

Restaurants

Dining establishments

Food courts

Farmers markets

Breweries

Microbreweries

Distilleries

Wineries

Tasting rooms

For more information regarding Gov. Northam’s statewide order, click here.