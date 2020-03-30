Stay-at-home order issued for all Virginia as coronavirus cases grow

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam announced a stay-at-home order for Virginians on Monday that takes effect immediately.

Northam’s executive order requires people to stay home except for limited circumstances, such as traveling to or from work, seeking medical attention, obtaining goods and services, including food, or engaging in outdoor activity.

Before today, Northam said this was a suggestion to Virginians, now, he said, it’s an order.

The order will stay in place until June 10, unless it’s amended or rescinded by a further executive order. Click here to read Executive Order 55 in its entirety.

The executive order also directs all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction. Private campgrounds must close for short-term stays, and beaches will be closed statewide except for fishing and exercise.

The penalty continues to be the same for gatherings of more than 10 people, according to Northam.

Restaurants are allowed to remain open as long as the dining rooms stay closed, also, non-essential retail can remain open as long as 10 or fewer patrons are in the store.

Before his Monday briefing, the governor tweeted, “I’ll be making a major announcement about Virginia’s #COVID19 response at 2:00 PM today.”

There are currently 1,025 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia. Across the state, 26 people have died.

