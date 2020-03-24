Local Red Cross needs blood donors

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a severe blood shortage because of the coronavirus, so the American Red Cross Chapter of the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley needs people to roll up their sleeves to help.

More than 7,000 community blood drives have been canceled because of the virus. Now the Red Cross is short about 200,000 units of blood.

Luckily, there is a blood drive happening in Roanoke on Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25 at the Church Avenue donation center.

Since blood drives are a vital service, and not a social gathering, the 10 person social distancing rule doesn’t apply.

The Red Cross is taking everyone’s temperature at the door, distancing everyone from each other at the donation center, and disinfecting and offering hand sanitizer.

“This is a life-saving event and we need people to think about giving blood now. And if you can’t make a donation for tomorrow, think about giving blood next week, next month because this may go on for several months," said Jackie Grant, the executive director of the local Red Cross chapter. “Be somebody’s hero.”

Visit redcross.org to set up a time to donate blood.