Radford student is city’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford woman is the first person in the New River Health District to test positive for the coronavirus.

She is Radford University student in her 20s and is self-isolating, according to the university.

It’s believed that she’s had no known exposures to the public.

Since returning to the Radford area after spring break, she’s been self-isolating and has not been to campus.

“This is a critical time in which we must place the health of ourselves and others first and foremost. I strongly encourage all members of the campus community to comply with social distancing requirements, while also practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. Also, anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and seek medical treatment as appropriate," said Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill

“We’ve been preparing for this news for more than two weeks,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director, New River Health District. “The Virginia Department of Health and our partners in health and public safety have been in constant contact to develop effective measures to keep New River Valley residents safe and well. Now, more than ever, it’s important for everyone to practice personal public health precautions, primarily for hand and surface hygiene and social distancing. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you well.”

“From the beginning of the COVID 19 situation we have known that it would only be a matter of time before a case was confirmed in the City of Radford. We received word of that today. Our New River Health Officials have been on a high alert for weeks and are responding appropriately as is our community. We will continue to share facts and resources with Radford citizens to help them make good choices and protect themselves and their families. We wish the patient a swift and full recovery,” said Radford Mayor David Horton.