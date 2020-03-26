Airlines canceling flights out of Roanoke amid coronavirus travel decreases

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have plans to fly out of Roanoke, you’ll want to make sure they’re still happening.

That’s the advice the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is giving travelers as airlines are canceling flights out of the Star City because of significant decreases in passenger traffic.

American, Delta and United are often canceling flights either the day before, or the day of flights, according to airport representatives.

Allegiant Airlines has canceled all service out of Roanoke from March 26 to March 30.

The airport did announce that at this time, it will remain operational.